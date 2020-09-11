Tests find no glass particles in recalled batch of Liqui Fruit drinks

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said that recalling the product was important to ensure the safety of consumers.

CAPE TOWN - Tests have dismissed suspicions that glass particles were found in a Pioneer Foods product.

An analysis of particles found in Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans showed that they contained natural tartrate salts found in grapes that had crystalised after production.

“The NCC has received a progress update from Pioneer Foods. They’ve been able to recover 70% of the recalled product and established that the objects that were found in the juice that was indicated to be glass is actually not glass,” said the commission’s Prudence Moilwa.

