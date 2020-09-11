Suspect arrested for murder of eThekwini metro cop due in court

Dumisani Zondi (42) was stabbed to death three weeks ago after calling on a group of people to stop drinking at a sports ground in Montclair.

DURBAN - A man linked to the murder of an eThekwini metro police officer is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

Dumisani Zondi (42) was stabbed to death three weeks ago after calling on a group of people to stop drinking at a sports ground in Montclair.

Zondi was off-duty and had just completed exercising with a friend when a verbal altercation broke out between him and three people at Ramblers sports ground.

As the argument heated up, he allegedly threatened to hit them and walked to the boot of his car to collect a stick but his friend asked him to calm down.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Zondi as he turned around.

“A 34-year-old suspect who has been arrested for the murder of a metro police captain was arrested yesterday [Thursday] by Hawks members and is expected to appear in court today,” said KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Mhlongo said the suspect was found in uMzimkhulu, 150 kilometres away from where the crime happened.



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.