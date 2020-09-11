SA Rugby welcomes decision on Rugby Championship

Sanzaar announced that the event would be held in Australia from 7 November to 12 December, however SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux did caution that the participation of defending champions, South Africa, still had to be confirmed.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby on Friday welcomed confirmation that this year's Rugby Championship would go ahead.

“We are pleased that the venue has now been confirmed and would like to commend Sanzaar and Rugby Australia for their work behind the scenes to make it possible,” said Roux.

Roux said that SA Rugby could not confirm participation while a ban on international sporting activity remained in place in South Africa and that there were other high performance and player wellness issues to consider.

“We are very eager to see the Springboks return to play but there are still some hurdles to clear and we will be addressing those in the coming weeks”, he said.

