R200k reward still on offer for info on Golden Arrow bus attacks

Eight buses were destroyed in arson attacks across the city and it has cost Golden Arrow over R19 million in damages.

CAPE TOWN - A reward is still on offer for anyone who can help police investigations into a spate of arson attacks on Golden Arrow buses.

The bus company's put up R200,000 for any information which could aid investigators.

Eight buses were destroyed in arson attacks across the city and it has cost Golden Arrow over R19 million in damages.

Add to this, vandalism totalling just under R32 million this financial year.

In the latest incident this week, three petrol bombs were hurled at a bus in Philippi.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "We remain very concerned about the lawlessness which is present throughout our operational areas. Bus drivers and passengers must be able to travel safely and the South African Police Services are constitutionally mandated to ensure that this is possible."

The bus company wants decisive action from authorities to protect commuters, drivers and vehicles.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.