Police hunt gunman after fatal Gordon's Bay shooting

Police aren't saying if it was a hit.

CAPE TOWN - a man's been shot dead in Gordon's Bay.

Police are now hunting down the gunman who shot and killed the man at a bar in the town on Thursday afternoon.



CCTV footage of the attack shows a man pulling up outside the bar.

Dressed in blue jeans and a black biker jacket, the man casually gets off a motorcycle, walks across a road and shoots the man from behind at point-blank range.

The shooter then runs back to his motorcycle and speeds off.

The motive is under investigation.



Police aren't saying if it was a hit.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.