Police hunt gunman after fatal Gordon's Bay shooting
Police aren't saying if it was a hit.
CAPE TOWN - a man's been shot dead in Gordon's Bay.
Police are now hunting down the gunman who shot and killed the man at a bar in the town on Thursday afternoon.
CCTV footage of the attack shows a man pulling up outside the bar.
Dressed in blue jeans and a black biker jacket, the man casually gets off a motorcycle, walks across a road and shoots the man from behind at point-blank range.
The shooter then runs back to his motorcycle and speeds off.
The motive is under investigation.
Police aren't saying if it was a hit.