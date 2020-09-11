Ngubane: Tsotsi told Eskom board Koko was caught on camera in ‘sexual escapade’

Ben Ngubane has told the State Capture Commission of Inquiry that his predecessor had told the board that Matshela Koko had been caught on camera on a 'sexual escapade' with a fellow Eskom employee, and the former CEO Tshediso Matona did not investigate the matter.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Eskom board chair Dr Ben Ngubane said his predecessor Zola Tsotsi told the board that Matshela Koko was caught on camera in a sexual escapade with a fellow employee – an incident that chief executive officer Tshediso Matona did not investigate.

Ngubane has been giving reasons before the state capture commission about why two executives were suspended and the circumstances surrounding this.

The two were facing claims of tender and financial irregularities.

Earlier, Tsotsi told the commission that while the idea of an inquiry came from Dudu Myeni at President Jacob Zuma’s residence, he always believed that the executives had done nothing wrong.

But Ngubane said it was the board that insisted that the allegations were too serious not to act.

He said at that point, the board was already doubting Tsotsi’s credibility.

“When he said Mr Matshela Koko was caught on camera in a sexual escapade with a fellow employee at Eskom, Mr Matona did not investigate this matter. The FD, Ms Tsholofelo Molefe, had met with someone who was putting in the tender, and had the discussion with the person during the evaluation of tenders.”

WATCH: Former Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane at State Capture Commission