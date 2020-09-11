Ngubane 'disgusted' by Tsotsi’s take that they served on a Gupta board

Former Eskom board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane was among board members that voted Zola Tsotsi out in 2015 after an inquiry was set up and executives suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane on Friday morning said that Zola Tsotsi’s take that they were a Gupta board was disgusting and unfortunate.

Ngubane is appearing before the state capture commission of inquiry to continue this week’s evidence on the power utility.

The board charged Tsotsi with appointing Nicholas Linell to lead those processes.

Even though the board had passed a resolution to appoint Linell, who was introduced by former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni at then-President Jacob Zuma’s homestead in KwaZulu-Natal, another former board member Venete Klein testified on Thursday that Tsotsi was a bully who did not want anybody’s input.

