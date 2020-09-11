NGO disappointed with sentencing delay of abusive former creche caregiver

Nellie Senwametsi used to work as a caregiver at the Ninnies Neurons Nursery.

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Women and Men Against Child Abuse on Thursday said that it was disappointed by the latest delay in the sentencing of a former Carletonville crèche worker.

Nellie Senwametsi used to work as a caregiver at the Ninnies Neurons Nursery.

The 40-year-old woman was caught on camera assaulting several toddlers at the nursery in 2019.

She was due to be sentenced in the Oberholzer Magistrates Court on Thursday after being found guilty on two counts of common assault and one of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Senwametsi’s case, however, was postponed to next week after the court was told that her lawyer was in self-isolation.

Ngaa Murombedzi from Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the delay was prolonging the trauma of Semwametsi’s victims and their parents.

“The long-term impact this is going to have on the children going forward, we are talking about the pattern of behaviour that Senwametsi showed because it’s three different videos, three different children [and] three different days that this happened,” she said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.