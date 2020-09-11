Nersa approval allows govt to buy energy from sources other than Eskom

The Nersa approval allows the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to procure additional energy beyond, but not excluding, Eskom and including renewable energy.

CAPE TOWN - Government can now buy energy from more sources outside of Eskom.

The move is part of a bigger plan to diversify South Africa's energy mix as outlined in the Integrated Resource Plan.

It's now possible after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved a ministerial determination issued in February.

In line with the country’s National Development Plan, the Integrated Resource Plan identifies preferred energy technology needed to meet expected demand by the year 2030.

The IRP stipulates that an additional 6,800 megawatts from renewable sources, 513MW from storage, 3,000MW from gas and 1,500MW from coal.

This will result in more than 11,800MW being added to the grid from the year 2022.

