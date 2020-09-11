Nedbank confirms technical error affecting Capitec clients

Nedbank said the cause of the double billing stemmed from a transactional file from Monday which was mistakenly processed on Friday. Capitec said it was working to resolve the matter within 24 hrs.

JOHANNESBURG – Nedbank has confirmed that numerous Capitec customers were affected by a technical error involving its processing of card transactions which resulted in double billing.

Thousands of Capitec clients woke up on Friday morning to find smaller bank balances.

Nedbank has since admitted that a transactional file was erroneously transmitted, resulting in the deductions.

It's promised to pay back the money in the next 24 hours.

Clients took to social media in outrage on Friday morning, saying there had been additional deductions from their accounts without their consent.

#capitec I don’t remember waking up at 2:49am and doing a cash back at Shoprite .... kanti shoprite ayivuli ay 8am ... I want my money back pic.twitter.com/ACtneeaGUz — 🎀Strawberry Cheesecake 🎀 (@Radebe_merci) September 11, 2020

Nedbank explained that the cause of the double billing stemmed from a transactional file from Monday which was mistakenly processed on Friday.

Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said: “We can confirm that there was a problem this morning with some Capitec clients where there were double deductions. In the meantime, I note that Nedbank has come out to state that they had a problem on their side and that is what our clients experienced in their accounts. We are working with Nedbank to solve this issue and to have the money back in their accounts in the next 24 hours.”

Nedbank has apologised for the inconvenience.

It's not yet clear whether other banks were also affected.

