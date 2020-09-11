Nathaniel Julies' mother calls on court to deny bail to son's alleged killers

Three officers appeared in the dock on Thursday in connection with the 16-year-old’s killing and the events that followed.

JOHANNESBURG - Nathaniel Julies’ mother on Thursday pleaded with the courts to refuse bail to the police officers accused of killing her son.

Simon “Scorpion” Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy have been charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Voster Netsiongolo was charged with being an accessory to murder.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead in August just a few meters away from his Eldorado Park home.

The Protea Magistrates Court was packed with friends, family and Eldorado Park community members.

When court adjourned, they called on one of the accused, Netsiongolo, to turn State witness.

Julies’ mother, Bridget Harris, sat in court showing little emotion.

She addressed the media outside the court.

“I just want justice for Nathaniel. Please can they not be given bail,” she said.

The trio expressed their intention to apply for bail on 22 September.

