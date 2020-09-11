Mbalula: Taxi sector formalisation to be tackled at lekgotla

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the formalisation of the taxi industry would be at the top of the agenda at the coming taxi lekgotla.

Mbalula announced that a national lekgotla would be held on 29 October.

The department published discussion documents that detail conversations government has had with the taxi industry.

The minister said there needed to be robust conversation about the leadership struggles that caused violence in the industry.

This lekgotla comes as the Gauteng province has an ongoing inquiry into taxi violence.

“Unity in the industry remains a challenge as violence and conflict driven by turf wars and leaderships contestations continues unabated. Associations remain unregulated and operators are not held accountable for their conduct through effective law enforcement,” said Mbalula.