Mandy Silva's family gets closure after husband sentenced for her 2015 murder

In 2019, Mandy Silva’s case received new attention from the police’s family violence unit when EWN placed the spotlight on what appeared to be a cold case.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 37-year-old woman who was killed in Randburg more than five years ago has finally received some justice now that her husband has confessed to the crime.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday confirmed that Mandy Silva’s husband, Nando Silva, pleaded guilty in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court this week and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

In 2019, Silva’s case received new attention from the police’s family violence unit when Eyewitness News placed the spotlight on what appeared to be a cold case.

• Cops appeal for help to crack unsolved crimes

“Before he went downstairs, I called him a murderer to his face. I looked at him and I called him a murderer. It was a huge relief,” said Silva’s cousin.

Lindy Bartolo said that that moment would help her get closure after seeing her cousin’s husband being sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Silva was murdered in her Northwold home in Randburg in 2015 and the doctor's report said that she died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries and burns.

Bruises caused by her abusive husband were often visible for her family to see.

Bartolo said that it was a long and tiring journey to get to this point, but one she would never regret.

“It’s definitely a bitter-sweet pill [and] it’s now a healing process. It took us five years. Don’t give up, the justice system needs to prevail [and] just keep pushing,” she said.

Silva died in the house she shared with her four-year-old son and her murderer.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.