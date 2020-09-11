Madikizela: Lawlessness in taxi industry cannot be condoned

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela will on Friday wrap up his three-day trip to the Garden Route district, where he's been meeting with municipal officials and minibus taxi leaders.

This comes after months of escalating tensions and violent conflict between rival taxi associations.

Madikizela attended a series of meetings in the district last month where associations raised challenges facing the industry.

During his visit to Mossel Bay, George and Knysna this week, Madikizela is unpacking resolutions that have been adopted during engagements with industry leaders in an effort to end taxi violence and killings across the province.

Madikizela said that he witnessed disturbing scenes in Parkdene in George where illegal operators embarked on a protest.

"Illegal operators were protesting, complaining about the operating licences but of course I also engaged the mother body that they claim to be affiliated to."

Madikizela said that lawlessness in the industry could not be condoned.

"The law must take its course for all those people who are breaking the law, who are operating without operating licences and operating on routes that they shouldn't be operating on and I must commend the law enforcement officers of George."

Other parts of the province affected by deadly taxi violence include Bellville, Mbekweni in Paarl, Houtbay, Masiphumelele and Ceres.

Madikizela said that since between January and August this year, at least 56 people have lost their lives in taxi violence-related incidents in this province.

