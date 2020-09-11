Latest Bellville taxi rank shooting claims another life

A case of murder has been opened for investigation and two suspects have been arrested.

CAPE TOWN - There has been yet another deadly shooting at the Bellville taxi rank.

A man was shot on Thursday.

Police said that he later died in hospital.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation and two suspects have been arrested.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

The taxi hub has recently seen a spike in shooting activities and police and law enforcement have maintained a high visibility in the area.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.