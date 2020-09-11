New Ipid head Ntlatseng meets WC management as part of outreach plan

Jennifer Ntlatseng's plan seeks to ensure she provides strategic direction based on challenges encountered in various provinces regarding policing the police, and ensuring justice is served for victims and their families.

CAPE TOWN – Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng has met with the directorate's management in the Western Cape as part of her outreach plan.

The Ipid boss has identified several policy interventions, for the next five years, that will enhance and fast track cases the directorate is dealing with.

Her strategies include engaging communities on safety-related issues to ensure people were aware of the directorate's services and to teach communities about reporting procedures.

Ipid is also in the process of strengthening ties with organisations like the National Prosecuting Authority to properly address any form of misconduct within police services.

Regarding gender-based violence related matters, Ntlatseng's plan includes prioritising cases of rape in police custody and rape by police officers.

Apart from providing the necessary support to victims, Ipid will continue to recruit female investigators to create a comfortable environment for victims.

The directorate is currently in consultation with Telkom to figure out the best possible solution for a 24-hour toll-free number dedicated to Ipid case reporting needs.

