Ipid assures Leo William's family that probe into his death a priority

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has assured the family of Leo Williams that its probe into the 9-year-old boy's death was being prioritised.

Ipid's executive director, Jennifer Ntlatseng, travelled to the West Coast town of St Helena Bay to meet with the child's family on Thursday.

The boy died after he was hit in the head by a rubber bullet as police clashed with demonstrators during a service delivery protest in the Laingville community last month.

Ipid is probing a case of death as a result of police action and its investigation is not yet complete.

During a visit with Williams's relatives yesterday, Ntlatseng assured them that the directorate was working very hard to ensure justice is served.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola: "She gave the family the latest report in terms of how far the investigation process is, including that the ballistics report is still outstanding, the post-mortem report is still outstanding which is not in the control of Ipid."

A rubber bullet struck the 9-year-old boy in the head while he was watching TV at his uncle's house in Laingville last month as police and residents clashed in the street.

Leo Williams fought for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital for about two weeks before he was taken off life support.

