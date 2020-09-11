EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday for most parts of SA

Warm weather conditions expected to continue throughout the country on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal can expect to have a sunny Saturday.

WESTERN CAPE:

Fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool weather expected parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 22°C. It’s sunny in Worcester, Beaufort West and George, which are all expected to see highs of 31°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/6UmxM2IrJw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

It’s a sunny day in KZN. Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. In Durban, temperatures will peak at 25°C, while in Richards Bay will see a high of 27°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/XRLsHt81Bs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2020

GAUTENG:

Clear and sunny weather can also be expected in Gauteng on Saturday. Johannesburg’s temperature will peak at 26°C while Pretoria will see a high of 28°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/0aPfrAJ3kX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

