EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday for most parts of SA
Warm weather conditions expected to continue throughout the country on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal can expect to have a sunny Saturday.
WESTERN CAPE:
Fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool weather expected parts of the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a high of 22°C. It’s sunny in Worcester, Beaufort West and George, which are all expected to see highs of 31°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/6UmxM2IrJw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL:
It’s a sunny day in KZN. Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. In Durban, temperatures will peak at 25°C, while in Richards Bay will see a high of 27°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/XRLsHt81Bs— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2020
GAUTENG:
Clear and sunny weather can also be expected in Gauteng on Saturday. Johannesburg’s temperature will peak at 26°C while Pretoria will see a high of 28°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.9.2020 pic.twitter.com/0aPfrAJ3kX— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.