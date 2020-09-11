EMPD officers file crimen injuria complaint against aggressive Springs motorist

It's understood it took at least 10 officers to subdue the suspect who was resisting arrest and hurling racial slurs at officers who had responded to a complaint about traffic violations in the Springs area.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) have opened a case of crimen injuria against a man who allegedly racially abused them while trying to evade arrest in Springs.

Video footage of the officers involved in what appears to be a scuffle with the 40-year-old suspect has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, an officer can be seen holding a shotgun to the face and upper body of the suspect - threatening to shoot the man at close range.

It's understood it took at least 10 officers to subdue the suspect who was resisting arrest after officers responded to a complaint about traffic violations in the area.

The suspect allegedly became aggressive and hurled racial slurs at officers in the process.

MMC for community safety Frans Mmoko said while he condemned any use of excessive force, the officers were provoked.

WARNING: This video contains scenes of violence

MAN ALLEGEDLY DROVE IN THE WRONG DIRECTION OF A ONE-WAY STREET & RECEIVED THIS RESPONSE FROM EMPD OFFICERS. pic.twitter.com/cx8I4NEqrA — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 9, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.