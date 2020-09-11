EC police search for 2 groups of men who allegedly gang-raped teen girl

Police appealed to anyone who may have information to come forward after a 17-year-old girl was raped by two groups of men in the OR Tambo District.

CAPE TOWN – Eastern Cape Police have launched a search for 11 suspects linked to the rape of a 17-year-old girl in the OR Tambo District.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information to come forward.

The incident is believed to have happened last week in the New Homes Location.

They said the victim was believed to have had accompanied friends who had visited her.

As she was making her way home, it’s understood she met four unknown men who then dragged her to a nearby soccer field where they all allegedly raped her.

The police’s Tembinkosi Kinana said the teenager was later sexually assaulted by more men.

However, Kinana said it was not clear at this stage whether the groups of suspects knew each other or had planned the attacks.

