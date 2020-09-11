Early delivery! Cape woman gives birth at busy Station Deck taxi rank

Once she realised her water broke while at the taxi rank on Wednesday morning, Bomikazi Hlabongi approached security staff at the main guard house where she got help.

CAPE TOWN – On Wednesday Bomikazi Hlabongi had taken a taxi from Dunoon to the CBD for a routine check-up at Somerset hospital.

Instead she went into labour at the Station Deck taxi rank and gave birth in a security office.

Once she realised her water broke, Hlabongi approached security staff at the main guard house for help.

She was assisted into the guardroom and security officers contacted an ambulance.

They waited with her as her labour pains grew more intense.

However, the ambulance took too long and Hlabongi was ready to give birth.

The staff got the mother comfortable by laying down blankets inside the guardhouse and they guided her through the labour process.

She gave birth to a healthy baby girl at just after 9 am on Wednesday morning.

When the ambulance eventually arrived the new mom and her newborn were taken to Somerset hospital for further medical assistance.

