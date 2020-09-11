Downscaled Cango Caves to reopen to the public

Site managers said that strict crowd management protocols had been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

CAPE TOWN - After a nearly six-month-long lockdown, the Cango Caves in Oudtshoorn will reopen its doors to the public today.

In the past, two tours of the renowned tourist attraction outside Oudtshoorn were on offer, but that's now been downscaled to only one.

Acting senior manager, Alison Moos, said that all visitors would be screened and sanitised upon arrival at the famous tourist site.

"As we now all have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, we will only have the adventure tour on offer. The tour will depart from Monday to Sunday, every 50 minutes from 9 in the morning till 4 in the afternoon. It is important to not that all visitors to the Cango Caves will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols."

