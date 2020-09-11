Critical but stable – No weekend power cuts but Eskom warns system is vulnerable

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said while the utility could maintain the current capacity to supply electricity, it may have to turn your power off should there be any significant breakdowns to its infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it was not anticipating load shedding this weekend, citing sufficient improvement to its power system due to lower demand in electricity.

The power utility said it's managed to stave-off rotational blackouts following the improvement of its generation capacity.

“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that no load shedding is expected. Eskom would like to remind the public that the system does remain vulnerable and should there be any significant breakdowns, load shedding can be implemented at short notice. Eskom will continue to communicate should there be any further changes.”

