Clicks to award scholarships to black female students in wake of racist ad

It is part of an agreement struck between company and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) following a meeting on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Clicks will offer five scholarships to black women to pursue pharmaceutical qualifications in 2021.

Clicks and Unilever are at the centre of a controversy around a racially offense advert for a hair product. The retailer apologised.

“Clicks expresses its remorse to all South Africans, black women in particular, for the racist TRESemmé advert it published on its websites,” the EFF and Clicks said in a joint statement.

There have been suspensions, a resignation, and Unilever’s pulling TRESemmé products from shelves nationally for 10 days.

Clicks said it would also stock more locally produced products.

