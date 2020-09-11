Case against suspects arrested for drugs worth R87.5m in KZN postponed

The trio made its first court appearance on Thursday.

DURBAN - Three accused in a massive drug bust in Hluhluwe in KwaZulu-Natal are expected back in the dock next Thursday.

The Hawks uncovered heroin valued at R87.5 million in a bust on Wednesday while the three were trying to enter the country from eSwatini.

“They were remanded in custody and they will appear in court again on 17 September pending further investigations,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

#sapsHQ KwaZulu-Natal, Hluhluwe: Three suspects arrested for R87.5 MIL drug haul. #Hawks in collaboration with Mpumalanga Crime Intell discovered 342.5 kg heroin inside what is believed to be a purpose-built hide in a truck #DrugsOffTheStreets #DrugBust MEhttps://t.co/g16ifXd5kF pic.twitter.com/c4g2YIm1Qb — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 10, 2020

