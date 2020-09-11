CapeNature offers free access to some WC reserves for a week in Sep

CAPE TOWN – In celebration of Tourism Month, CapeNature will allow free access to selected reserves in the Western Cape for the week of 16 to 22 September.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell encouraged locals and visitors to make use of the opportunity to explore.

MEC spokesperson James Brent-Styan: “Our reserves are places where people can go to regenerate, get in touch with nature again especially after the long period of lockdown that may have got many of us down over the last few months. This is an ideal opportunity for a family trip to the great outdoors.”

