ANC accused of abusing state resource after using military plane for Zim trip

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for an independent investigation into the African National Congress (ANC)'s use of a military jet for its latest trip to Zimbabwe.

The party has been accused of abusing state resources after its delegation touched down in Harare this week on a South African Air Force jet for a planned meeting with Zanu-PF.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson is quoted as saying that the ANC meeting in the neighbouring country "happened" to coincide with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's plans to travel there, so she gave her colleagues a lift.

The Defence Department said that using state resources for party politics was not a common occurrence and admitted that it had never happened before.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse's Wayne Duvenage is demanding answers.

"What is the motivation behind Ace Magashule and party NEC members being on a state visit funded by state money to Zimbabwe? We need the answers to these questions."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the ANC for comment without success.

