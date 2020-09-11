Anti-abortion doctor still fighting to return to service

The Health Professions Council took action against Doctor Jacques de Vos for advising a woman that an unborn baby constituted human life.

CAPE TOWN - A doctor charged with trying to discourage a pregnant woman from aborting is still fighting to return to service.

He worked as an intern at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg and has been barred from practicing medicine since 2016.

In November, the Health Professions Council's professional conduct committee declared two of the four charges against De Vos unlawful.

And in December, he pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

His attorney Martus de Wet said he was still waiting to fight his case.

“From day one, he has been willing and been asking for the opportunity to state his side. There was no hearing ever at the hospital, there was never a consultative meeting before he was suspended and before he was stopped from practicing.”

The council said the resumption of the hearing was imminent and specific dates for the matter would be released soon.

