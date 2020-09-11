2,007 new COVID-19 cases recorded as SA recovery rate ticks up to 88.9%

The Health Department said that 2,007 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 644,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,265.

The Health Department said that 2,007 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 644,000.

The recovery rate has increased to 88.9%, meaning that 573,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, a cumulative total of 644 438 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded with 2 007 new cases identified. Number of tests done is 3 863 453 with 20 555 new tests done. We report 97 deaths. Total number of deaths to 15 265.Our recoveries now stand at 573 003 pic.twitter.com/0gHSrEaoJo — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 10, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.