2,007 new COVID-19 cases recorded as SA recovery rate ticks up to 88.9%

The Health Department said that 2,007 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 644,000.

FILE: City of Tshwane Health officials conduct screening exercises on people before some of them will be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria Central Business District. Picture: AFP
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ninety-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,265.

The Health Department said that 2,007 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 644,000.

The recovery rate has increased to 88.9%, meaning that 573,000 people have so far recovered.

Timeline

