Zuma’s lawyers concerned his testimony at Zondo Inquiry can be used against him

Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, said that he wrote to the commission expressing concern about the recent change to its regulations, which give the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) access to investigations of the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday said that they were still waiting for the state capture commission of inquiry to respond to their letter which said that Zuma could not appear at the commission if his testimony could be used to prosecute him.

Mabuza said that that meant that Zuma’s appearance at the commission could incriminate him.

Zuma has been called by the Zondo Commission to appear from 21 to 25 September.

Mabuza said that he was worried that his testimony would be used against him in a court of law after President Cyril Ramaphosa changed the commission’s regulations allowing the NPA to have access to investigations and documents of the commission.

The commission’s regulations stated that evidence by witnesses could not be used against them, but this did not apply to the NPA.

The commission did not respond to requests for further information on its decision.

