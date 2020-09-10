World Suicide Prevention Day: SADAG, Twitter join forces to help prevent suicide

Local twitter users who searched for terms associated with suicide or self-harm ill receive a large notification encouraging them to contact the South African Depression And Anxiety Group

JOHANNESBURG – As the world marks World Suicide Prevention Day - Twitter has rolled out a new feature in South Africa to prompt those with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help.

According to Business Insider, local twitter users who searched for terms associated with suicide or self-harm ill receive a large notification encouraging them to contact the South African Depression And Anxiety Group (SADAG).

SADAG said the volume of calls to its helpline has doubled during the pandemic, with an average of 1,400 people reaching out every day.

The organisation’s director Cassey Chambers said loneliness was a huge contributing factor to depression and suicide.

“How do we deal with loneliness for someone? Check-in with them regularly, reach out. Send them an uplifting message and when you speak to them, the power of a meaningful conversation could be really huge for someone’s overall health and wellbeing. You could just ask them and say ‘how are you really doing,’ and listen.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.