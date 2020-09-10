‘We are at war; the ANC is under attack,’ Gumede tells supporters outside court

Zandile Gumede previously said she was being targeted because she is a strong woman leader, now said her political party, the ANC, is being targeted through her. Gumede appeared in court were faces corruption charges.

DURBAN – Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has claimed the case against her is an attack on the African National Congress (ANC).

Gumede and 16 others face corruption charges linked to tender fraud amounting to over R400 million.

She appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court where the matter was postponed to 10 December for the State to complete its forensic audit report on the case.

The former mayor, and now suspended member of the provincial legislature, has addressed her supporters after appearing in court on Thursday.

While she has previously said she was being targeted because she is a strong woman leader, she now said her political party, the ANC, is being targeted through her.

“We are at war; but this war is not targeting Zandile Gumede, it is the ANC that is under attack.”

Gumede said supporting her meant defending the ANC.

“By taking a stand against cases like this, comrades in eThekwini and other regions will save the ANC.”

She maintains that she's innocent and claims that the state has no case against her because as a politician she cannot interfere with tender processes.

WATCH: Zandile Gumede addresses her supporters in IsiZulu. She says the ANC is under attack and taking a stand against cases like hers will save the ANC. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/yYgQGp4ukf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 10, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.