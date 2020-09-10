Venete Klein offended by Zola Tsotsi calling her a 'Gupta board member'

Venete Klein was among members that expressed no-confidence in Tsotsi before he was suspended and she said that it was frustrating working with him because he didn’t respond to emails and requests for engagement.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board member Venete Klein said that she was concerned when former board chairperson Zola Tsotsi told them that a meeting was cancelled by the minister.

Tsotsi told the commission that former President Jacob Zuma called him to tell him that the meeting would be cancelled and later the acting Director-General called him with the same message, saying that it was from then-Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Brown would later convene another meeting in early March where she directed the board to set up an inquiry and suspend executives.

Those decisions had been taken at a meeting convened by Dudu Myeni at Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Klein was among members that expressed no-confidence in Tsotsi before he was suspended and she said that it was frustrating working with him because he didn’t respond to emails and requests for engagement.

She said earlier that she was offended that Tsotsi listed her among people he called "Gupta board members" and that he associated her with former minister, Des van Rooyen.

