Vaal Dam levels drop to ‘grim state' – Dept of Water and Sanitation

In a statement on Thursday, the department said dam levels dropped from 37.6 % last week to 37.0% in this week.

BRITS – The Water and Sanitation Department has warned of a ‘grim picture’ for Gauteng’s water supply as the Vaal Dam levels continue to decline.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said dam levels dropped from 37.6% last week to 37.0% in this week.

“The relentless decline, which has continued for months, has placed the dam in a poorer state when compared to the levels of last year in the same week when it stood at 58.6%.”

Other dams in the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) that marked a drop in levels include the Grootdraai dam in Mpumalanga, the Bloemhof Dam in the North West – while levels at the Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State remained unchanged.

At the same time, the department said it is concerned by the continued drop in the levels of the Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho.

“Becoming emptier with each passing week, the Mohale Dam looks set to hit rock bottom as it fell from 6.0% last week to 5.3% this week. The dam’s situation looks unlikely to improve any time soon as in the comparative period last year it floated at 33.0%. In an equally dire situation is the Katse Dam, the levels of which are worsening weekly. The dam dipped from 27.5% last week to 26.3% presently.”

It said that despite the decline in its levels this week, the IVRS remained ‘relatively healthy’.

This week, the IVRS dropped from 60.4% last week to 59.7% this week. During the comparative period last year, it was higher and steady at 65.7%.

“The IVRS consists of 14 dams, including the Vaal Dam which is key for water supply of industries such as the energy and chemical company Sasol and the electricity generating giant Eskom.”

The department has urged consumers to limit the usage of water to help curb the problem.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.