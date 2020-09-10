Tour de France teams to get clean slate in second round of COVID tests

While Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme tested positive, no riders did in the first wave of tests, conducted around last Monday's rest day. Four teams lost one member of their entourage.

SARRAN, France – The Tour de France will set the COVID-19 counter to zero when it conducts the second round of tests, a government source told AFP on Thursday.

Under the rules, a team could be thrown off the Tour if it returns two positives. While Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme tested positive, no riders did in the first wave of tests, conducted around last Monday's rest day. Four teams lost one member of their entourage. They were Ineos, the team of defending champion Egan Bernal, AG2R La Mondiale, Cofidis and Mitchelton.

Since anyone who tests positive had to leave the Tour, the positives from the two tests will not be added together, the government source said.

The second, and final, round of testing will take place on Sunday, when the peloton climbs the Grand Colombier, and Monday, the second rest day when the teams will be based around Sassenage outside Grenoble on the slopes of the Alps.

The entire "race bubble", some 650 to 700 people, was also tested before the grand depart in Nice.

If Prudhomme tests negative he will be able to return to the Tour next Tuesday.

