Third suspect in Julies’ murder case makes admission but gives no detail

Three police officers have made a brief court appearance in connection with Julies' killing and the events that followed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday heard how a suspect in the Nathaniel Julies murder case made an admission, but hasn't given details.

Three police officers made a brief court appearance in connection with Julies' killing and the events that followed.

Scorpion Ndyalvane and Caylene Whiteboy have been charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice- among other charges.

WATCH: Community will not rest if Eldo's cops get bail in Nathaniel Julies murder case

Voster Netsiongolo has only been charged with being an accessory to murder.

Julies (16), who had Down Syndrome, was shot dead last month just a few meters away from his home.

Community members started chanting in the courtroom on Thursday after the three police officers made a brief appearance.

They want Netsiongolo to turn State witness as the police officer allegedly cleared the scene after the shooting.

Netsiongolo’s lawyers told the court that he had made an admission.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonodwane said: “The Defence brought an application in terms of Section 335 of the Criminal Procedure Act that makes provision that an accused person is entitled to the copy of the statement that they made with the police on their arrest. As the State, we did not oppose.”

The matter has been postponed to 22 September for a bail application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.