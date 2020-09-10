SA records 1,990 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 15,168

The recovery rate stands at 88.7%, meaning that almost 570,000 people have so far recovered.

JOHANNESBURG - Eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,168.

The Health Ministry said that 1,990 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 642,000.

The recovery rate stands at 88.7%, meaning that almost 570,000 people have so far recovered.

As of today, a cumulative total of 642 431 confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA have been recorded with 1 990 new cases identified. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 842 898 with 21 736 new tests conducted since the last report

Our recoveries now stand at 569 935 pic.twitter.com/Rxjkn4jAf2 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 9, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.