SA records 1,990 new COVID-19 cases as death toll rises to 15,168

The recovery rate stands at 88.7%, meaning that almost 570,000 people have so far recovered.

A Gauteng Health Department official collects samples from a man during a door-to-door COVID-19 coronavirus testing drive in Yeoville, Johannesburg, on 3 April 2020. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 15,168.

The Health Ministry said that 1,990 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to over 642,000.

The recovery rate stands at 88.7%, meaning that almost 570,000 people have so far recovered.

