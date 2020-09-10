SA GDP plunge, revenue shortfall to delay debt stabilisation - Moody's

South Africa will struggle to bring down its soaring levels of public debt, set to reach 80% of gross domestic product this year, due to the impact of the record economic contraction on tax revenues, ratings firm Moody’s said on Thursday.

“Although we had already factored such a large drop into our full-year growth forecasts, the downturn will nevertheless intensify the government’s fiscal woes, particularly its ability to generate revenue,” said the ratings firm in a statement.

