SA GDP plunge, revenue shortfall to delay debt stabilisation - Moody's

South Africa will struggle to bring down its soaring levels of public debt, set to reach 80% of gross domestic product this year, due to the impact of the record economic contraction on tax revenues, ratings firm Moody’s said on Thursday.

FILE: Moody's headquarters in New York. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will struggle to bring down its soaring levels of public debt, set to reach 80% of gross domestic product this year, due to the impact of the record economic contraction on tax revenues, ratings firm Moody’s said on Thursday.

“Although we had already factored such a large drop into our full-year growth forecasts, the downturn will nevertheless intensify the government’s fiscal woes, particularly its ability to generate revenue,” said the ratings firm in a statement.

