Nedbank to match all donations to Wiseman the petrol attendant

Nedbank stepped in and made the offer on 702's Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa Show on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The story of Siphamandla Wiseman Ndabezitha, the petrol attendant who captivated South Africans has just got better.

Nedbank, the bank Ndabezitha uses, has announced it will match all donations made to him by the end of Thursday.

The 38-year-old's story went viral on Tuesday after a video of him was widely circulated on Twitter.

In the video, which was secretly shot by an unidentified man, a confused Ndabezitha is seen holding two R10 notes given to him by the customer.

The attendant had poured R210 worth of petrol into the tank after the customer had asked him to. However, the customer then turns and said he'd asked him to pour "two ten" [rand notes] of petrol, amounting to R20. The customer drove off leaving a bewildered Ndabezitha behind.

After seeing the humiliating experience on Twitter, South Africans offered to donate money to him.

Nedbank stepped in and made the offer on 702's Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa Show on Thursday morning.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Nedbank said the pledge is a gesture about making a difference both as individuals and corporates.

“Nedbank executive, Buli Ndlovu, was listening to the Bongani Show on 702 this morning, and was touched by the discussion on how petrol attendant Wiseman, was humiliated, and the subsequent outpouring of support by South Africans. This prompted a pledge by Nedbank to match contributions made by the end of the day today, 10 September,” Ndlovu said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.