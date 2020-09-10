No load shedding today but Eskom warns SA to use electricity sparingly

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it was not planning to implement load shedding on Thursday but it would be rolling out "load reduction" in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Free State.

It has cut power to tens of thousands of residents in these provinces until 9am, saying that it was trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

On the national front, Eskom is calling on all South Africans to use electricity sparingly, warning that any deterioration in performance could bring the rolling blackouts back.

