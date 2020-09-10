No load shedding on Friday, but use power sparingly - says Eskom

The utility has managed to stave-off rolling blackouts after it warned of possible stage 2 load shedding at short notice due to a faulty conveyor belt at its Medupi power station which failed last night.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will not be implementing load shedding on Friday. However, South Africans were yet again urged to use electricity sparingly.

The conveyor belt, which snapped and hindered the ability to generate electricity, has since been repaired.