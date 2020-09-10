NGO calls for a Carletonville crèche employee to get 10 years for child abuse

The sentencing against Nellie Senwametsi, who was caught on video abusing children at the creche were she worked, was postponed in the Oberholzer Magistrates Court on Thursday and will be heard next week.

JOHANNESBURG – Non-profit organisation Women and Men Against Child Abuse has called for the former employee of a Carletonville crèche to face up to 10 years behind bars for assaulting minors.

The sentencing against Nellie Senwametsi was postponed in the Oberholzer Magistrates Court on Thursday and will be heard next week.

The caregiver was caught on camera assaulting toddlers at The Ninnies Neurons Nursery last year.

In the videos, Senwametsi was seen slapping the children repeatedly and forcing another to clean up her own vomit.

The 40-year-old woman was found guilty on two counts of common assault and one count of assault with intention to do grievous bodily harm.

However, the organisation's Ngaa Murombedzi said Senwametsi must face the full might of the law.

“The 10 years is not something we are asking out of the blue, it is the minimum prescribed sentence as per the Criminal Procedures Act. We are not just asking this because we are outraged as an organisation and as a community, but because there is nothing we feel can be a substantive mitigation to move away from that,”

