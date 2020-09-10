NC Premier Saul urges residents to play part to curb rise in COVID-19 cases

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said that the daily number of new cases was still on an upward trajectory.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape's COVID-19 infection rate is still rising.

One hundred and fifty patients have died, while almost 9,000 have recovered.

More than 12,200 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Northern Cape.

Premier Zamani Saul stressed that residents must play an active role to curb the spread of the disease.

"It is noted that a number of people are testing positive on a continuous upward trajectory, averaging between 150 and 250 new cases each day."

Saul said that there were currently over 3,100 active cases in the province.

"We are hopeful that once we reach the peak, the number of new positive cases will start to fall away until early December when we should have very few new positive cases each day."

More than 86,000 people have been tested for the disease in the Northern Cape.

