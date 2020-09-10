National State of Disaster extended to 15 October

President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted during an online meeting with South African National Editors Forum on Wednesday night that there may be a review in lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG – The National State of Disaster has been extended to 15 October.

This is in line with legislation and follows a number of similar extensions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted during an online meeting with South African National Editors Forum on Wednesday night that there may be a review in lockdown regulations.

This could possibly see a move to level 1 of the national lockdown?

While we have to wait until next week to hear from the president, he hinted at some of the discussions under way.

"This is where we will need advice from the medical advisory committee as well as from our net joints, which is the real engine of the monitoring of our coronavirus approach, so we will be giving consideration to all that and watch this space..."

WATCH: 'Watch this space next week': Ramaphosa on level 1 lockdown

There have been calls from many sectors to further open the economy with the country deep in negative growth.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.