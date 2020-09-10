MK National Council slams ANC leaders who won't step down over criminal charges

The council singled out Bongani Bongo and Zandile Gumede who are before for the courts facing corruption charges; while Lungisa has been convicted of assault.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s uMkhonto weSizwe National Council has slammed ANC leaders defying party instruction to step aside while facing criminal charges.

The council has singled out Bongani Bongo, Zandile Gumede and Andile Lungisa.

Bongo and Gumede are before for the courts facing corruption charges while Lungisa has been convicted of assault.

The ANC national executive committee, last week, instructed members facing corruption charges to step aside with immediate effect.

The MK National Council's Gregory Nthatise said defiant leaders were damaging the image of the party.

“We may not be faulted to hold the view that there is the ANC, which is committed to the renewal of the African National Congress and the rebuilding of our country and yet, there is another ANC within the ANC that supports corruption and has perpetuated the ANC as a broken organisation alienated from the people.”

