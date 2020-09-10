Master KG's 'Jerusalema' now most Shazamed song in the world

The song identification app made it official on Wednesday, congratulating the man behind the song, Master KG, on the feat.

CAPE TOWN - Hit song 'Jerusalema' keeps racking up the records.

This time, the song has now become the most Shazamed song in the world. At the end of July, Shazam had the song at number 4 on its global top 200.

Congrats @MasterKGsa! #Jerusalema is now the most Shazamed song in the world 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S4pae4sV5N — Shazam (@Shazam) September 8, 2020

Last month, the song reached 100-million views on YouTube, prompting celebrations from Master KG and proud South Africans. Currently, the official video is sitting on 125 million views.

The song has also spawned a dance challenge, with celebrities such as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo getting in on the challenge.

WATCH: Jerusalema [Feat. Nomcebo]

