Lungisa still hasn’t tendered resignation, ANC PEC gives him until midnight

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed his appeal against a two-year prison sentence for assaulting a fellow council member with a glass jug.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape said Andile Lungisa has not yet tendered his resignation as a Nelson Mandela Bay councillor.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed his appeal against a two-year prison sentence for assaulting a fellow council member with a glass jug.

Lungisa and other ANC members convicted or facing charges have been implored by the party’s national executive council to resign from their positions.

But Lungisa, who had been hedging his bets on a successful appeal, had objected to the instruction to resign as councillor.

On Tuesday, he was served a letter informing him of his suspension as a member of the party.

ANC provincial executive committee member and spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said Lungisa has until midnight to resign.

“It’s an internal matter now and we have assigned him to provide a letter of resignation. The time will lapse at about midnight. So, we are waiting.”

On Lungisa’s failed appeal and what looks like possible jail time, Magqashela had this to say.

“You can’t be serving the public and leading a branch whilst you are serving time in jail.”

Lungisa could not be reached for comment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.