Load shedding risk now higher after conveyor belt breakdown at Medupi

JOHANNESBURG - A conveyor belt feeding coal into the Medupi power station has broken down, increasing the risk of load shedding.

Eskom said that four generating units had been impacted, putting further strain on the system for the next 24 hours.

Techinicians are already on-site working to repair the damaged conveyor belt which is estimated to take the rest of the day at least.

Spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantha has warned that they may have to turn your power off again if there are any further breakdowns.

"While Eskom teams are working around the clock to repair the conveyor belt, which is expected to take the better part of the day, any further breakdown elsewhere in the generation fleet would necessitate stage 2 load shedding at short notice."

