Level 1 lockdown coming? 'Watch this space,' says Ramaphosa

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa told members of the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) in a virtual conversation that the coronavirus command council had been in consultations with social partners about the next move.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can expect an address from the president next week following weeks of calls for a further relaxation of the lockdown regulations.

Many in the gig economy, including events and entertainment companies, have been calling for the country to move to level one of the lockdown so they can operate.

Many have had no income for more than five months as they were shut down.

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa told members of the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) in a virtual conversation that the coronavirus command council had been in consultations with social partners about the next move.

Could the country move to lockdown level one?

While we have to wait until next week to hear from the president, he hinted at some of the discussions under way.

"This is where we will need advice from the medical advisory committee as well as from our net joints, which is the real engine of the monitoring of our coronavirus approach, so we will be giving consideration to all that and watch this space..."

South Africa has been under lockdown, with varying levels implemented since March when the COVID-19 infections spread across the country.

Although the action has haemorrhaged the economy and left many jobless, the president said that social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council were still finalising the economic recovery plan.

He said that there was consensus on a number of issues among business, labour and government on the proposals which he hoped would be presented to the country in coming weeks.

WATCH: 'Watch this space next week': Ramaphosa on level 1 lockdown