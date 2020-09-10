Ipid head Ntlantseng visits Leo Williams' family to give update on case

Nine-year-old Leo Williams died after he was hit in the head by a rubber bullet as police clashed with demonstrators in the Laingville community last month.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng has met with the family of a nine-year-old boy shot during a service delivery protest in St Helena Bay along the West Coast.

Leo Williams died after he was hit in the head by a rubber bullet as police clashed with demonstrators in the Laingville community last month.

Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

Ntlatseng visited Williams' relatives to personally offer her condolences and assure the family the directorate has prioritised the case.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “It is one of the priority cases of Ipid. She assured the family and gave the family the latest report in terms of how far the investigation process is.”

A rubber bullet struck the 9-year-old boy in the head while he was watching Tv at his uncle's house in Laingville last month.

Outside, chaos had erupted as residents and police clashed.

Williams fought for his life at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital for about two weeks before he was taken off life support.

Over the weekend, the community marched under the banner #JusticeForLeo and handed over a memorandum of demands to police management and municipal officials.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was ready to proceed with the case against three police officers charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Julies.

The 16-year-old, who had downs syndrome, was shot dead just metres from his home in Eldorado Park in Joburg last month.

The matter has been postponed to 22 September for bail applications.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “As mentioned in court that they are not yet ready to bring their bail applications. So, as the State, we acceded to their request so as to avoid fragmented bail hearings. The State is ready to proceed, but obviously, if the Defence team is not ready, then the court must allow them enough time to prepare.”

